NCAA March Madness 2019: Evaluating future NBA players on how they perform in the tournament

March Madness is a tournament unlike any other. It's a few short weeks of chaos, single elimination and it provides one of the best in-work-day viewing experiences in sports. With that in mind, everyone is watching -- including NBA scouts. The tournament shows players on a massive stage and indicates how potential NBA players deal with high-pressure situations.

With that being said, it's hard to look too much into the in-game performances. Some players may break out while others recede -- it's the nature of a single-elimination tournament. Indeed, the best team may not even always win. That's what makes March so fun.

Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip.Get in the action today!

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell begin to preview the tournament, with Bell drawing on his own experiences as a member of the Cavaliers' front office. Bell talks about scouting the tournament to get a feel for how players will perform under pressure, but admits he tries to temper what he sees and remember there's a larger body of work to be taken into account.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.