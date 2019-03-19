NCAA March Madness 2019: Evaluating future NBA players on how they perform in the tournament
It's hard not to fall in love with the darlings of March
March Madness is a tournament unlike any other. It's a few short weeks of chaos, single elimination and it provides one of the best in-work-day viewing experiences in sports. With that in mind, everyone is watching -- including NBA scouts. The tournament shows players on a massive stage and indicates how potential NBA players deal with high-pressure situations.
With that being said, it's hard to look too much into the in-game performances. Some players may break out while others recede -- it's the nature of a single-elimination tournament. Indeed, the best team may not even always win. That's what makes March so fun.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell begin to preview the tournament, with Bell drawing on his own experiences as a member of the Cavaliers' front office. Bell talks about scouting the tournament to get a feel for how players will perform under pressure, but admits he tries to temper what he sees and remember there's a larger body of work to be taken into account.
