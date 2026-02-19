The NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview will give college basketball fans a peek at who is in contention to land a top seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. With Selection Sunday less than a month away, fans can tune in at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to get a look at how the top 16 teams in the bracket stack up entering the day's action.

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee Chair Keith Gill will join CBS analysts Clark Kellogg, Wally Szczerbiak and Seth Davis in studio along with host Adam Zucker to break down where things stand as college basketball's regular season hits the home stretch.

Last year, three of the No. 1 seeds in the early bracket reveal remained the same on Selection Sunday. The only team that dropped from the No. 1 line was Alabama. Houston replaced the Crimson Tide on the No. 1 seed line. All four No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four last season for the second time in the history of the tournament.

History suggests that if you're one of the 16 teams in the early bracket reveal, you will remain a top-four seed on Selection Sunday. The only two teams that dropped out of the top 16 last season were Michigan (No. 4 to No. 5 seed) and Kansas (No. 4 to No. 7).

Heading into the weekend, Michigan is the projected No. 1 overall seed in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology model projections. Duke, Arizona and Houston are the other No. 1 seeds in the latest projections. Notably, Duke and Michigan play each other on Saturday, which is sure to have massive implications on the team that ultimately earns the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 30-minute bracket preview comes before a Big 12 showdown between No. 8 Kansas and Cincinnati on CBS at 1 p.m.

Where to watch NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Streaming on Paramount+ Premium (Try It Free)

Extended TV coverage: CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m. ET