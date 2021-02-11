Debate is raging in college basketball over whether Baylor or Gonzaga -- both undefeated -- should be considered the nation's No. 1 team, and we'll soon know where the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee stands on the matter. The selection committee will reveal its top 16 seeds during the "NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview" on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Regardless of who claims the No. 1 overall spot in Saturday's reveal, the preview show should provide a solid forecast of what the top of the final bracket will look like when it is announced on Selection Sunday, March 14, at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The bracket preview has correctly foreshadowed nine of the 12 No. 1 seeds in the past three NCAA Tournaments.

Gonzaga ranks No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and in the Coaches Poll, but Baylor is No. 1 in the NCAA's NET ranking. Recent history suggests the Bears and their challenging Big 12 slate will be viewed favorably by the selection committee. Baylor landed the No. 1 overall spot in last year's bracket preview despite being ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the NET at the time.

Of course, last year's NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means anticipation for this year's tournament is even greater, and the event is bringing some new twists. The entire NCAA Tournament is set to be held in Indiana, and the bracketing will follow an S-curve formula, which will be explained during Saturday's preliminary bracket reveal.

CBS Sports Greg Gumbel will host the preview show along with analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis. They will also be joined remotely by selection committee chair Mitch Barnhart and NCAA senior vice president of basketball operations Dan Gavitt. Saturday's SEC showdown between Auburn and Kentucky will follow the preview show, but fans wanting more analysis can flip to CBS Sports Network at 1 p.m. ET for extended discussion about the bracket with CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview

When : Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET TV : CBS and CBS All Access



: CBS and CBS All Access Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Note: At 1 p.m. coverage of the "NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview" will continue on CBS Sports Network (stream with authentication) with a 30-minute show as Gumbel, Kellogg, Davis and Palm will provide more in-depth conversation and project out the remainder of the 68-team bracket, analyze bubble teams and highlight key storylines as March rapidly approaches.