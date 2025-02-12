The NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview will give college basketball fans an early glimpse at how the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket is coming together Saturday. With just over four weeks to go until Selection Sunday, fans can tune in at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to get a look at how the top 16 teams in the bracket stack up entering the day's action.

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee Chair Bubba Cunningham will join CBS analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis in studio along with host Adam Zucker to break down where things stand as college basketball's regular season hits the home stretch.

History suggests the bracket preview, which started in 2017, is a fairly good indicator of how things will play out in the actual 68-team bracket. According to NCAA director of media coordination/statistics David Worlock, 84% of teams featured in the bracket preview have remained on the top four seed lines in the final bracket.

One matter of particular intrigue will be the SEC's representation near the top of the bracket. Entering the weekend, five of the top eight seeds in Jerry Palm's Bracketology are from the league.

The 30-minute bracket preview comes before a Big Ten showdown between No. 7 Purdue and No. 16 Wisconsin on CBS at 1 p.m.. However, the bracket preview will continue at 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network as Palm joins the conversation to offer insights on his projected field of 68 in his latest Bracketology after the top-16 seeds are revealed.

Where to watch NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Extended TV coverage: CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m. ET