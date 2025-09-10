The NCAA announced that three basketball players from Fresno State and San Jose State -- Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez and Jalen Weaver -- have had their eligibility permanently revoked as the result of an investigation into violations of the NCAA's sports gambling rules.

According to the NCAA's findings, Robinson and Vasquez, previously roommates at Fresno State before Vasquez transferred to San Jose State, bet on Robinson's stat lines in a January 2025 game in which he planned on under-performing. Robinson and Weaver, teammates at Fresno State, also won a prop bet on Weaver's performance in a December 2024 game.

In January 2025, Robinson and Vasquez — who was then competing for San Jose State — discussed over text message that Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during one regular-season game. Robinson, Vasquez and a third party bet a combined $2,200 on Robinson for his under-line performance in those categories. As a result of Robinson's underperformance, a $15,950 payout was redistributed among those who had bet. During that same season, Robinson also placed 13 daily fantasy sports over-line and under-line prop bets, totaling $454, on parlays that included his own performance. Robinson did not win on all of the bets but did collect $618 on one occasion. Notably, Robinson placed multiple bets on Weaver — who was Robinson's teammate at Fresno State — including two bets placed before a game in late December 2024 after he and Weaver exchanged information about their respective betting lines. As a result of that coordination, Weaver also placed a $50 prop bet on a parlay for himself, Robinson and a third student-athlete, and he won $260.

The punishment for NCAA athletes that bet on their own games is a permanent loss of eligibility, and all three players were given that punishment, although all three players were seniors last season. Weaver was the lone player of the three to cooperate with the NCAA's investigation.

Robinson averaged 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs last season but shot just 31.4 percent from the field, the lowest field goal percentage of all 601 players in college basketball who had more than 10 field goal attempts per game. Weaver averaged 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, while Vasquez appeared in just 11 games for San Jose State, averaging 2.1 points per game.