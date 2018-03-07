NCAA posts record-breaking $1.1 billion in annual revenue, tax statement reveals

The NCAA produced nearly $1.1 billion in annual revenue during the 2017 fiscal year, according to an audited financial statement released by the entity Wednesday. It is the first time in association history it has surpassed the $1 billion threshold, although it came close in recent years.

According to USA Today, the statement showed the NCAA to have more than $956 million in expenses in the 2017 fiscal year, with $560.3 million of that being distributions paid to Division I members. It posted a $105.1 million operating surplus, leaving the NCAA with almost $399 million in total net assets.

An uptick in revenue came as a result of increases from TV and marketing fees in addition to investment income and increased revenue from championship events, according to the report. The remainder of the growth came from the NCAA's sale of its interest in an enterprise that helps athletic departments with scheduling, referee assignments, and payments.

Last year's previous record high total revenue of $996 million, according to USA Today, was offset by a mammoth $1.4 billion in expenses during the 2016 fiscal year that went towards legal settlements and costs, as well as a special one-time distribution to Division I schools.