NCAA president Mark Emmert wants big changes in basketball by next season

Before the start of the 2017 college basketball season, the sport was hit with a black eye that still hasn't healed. Four assistant coaches, 10 people in total, were charged by a federal grand jury on counts varying from fraud to corruption to involvement in an elaborate bribery scheme involving nefarious recruitment of players.

The results of the FBI's findings are still shaking the sport. And the pay-for-play scheme discovered in the investigation uncovered trends of coaches asserting their influence to push players to agents, apparel companies using their resources to funnel recruits to programs, and high profile coaches -- including ex-Louisville coach Rick Pitino -- being implicated for their involvement.

President Mark Emmert delivers his State of College Sports remarks during the #NCAAConv plenary session. https://t.co/3g9ngRhtyY — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) January 18, 2018

A call for action to address the issues that have hurt the sport's repuation among coaches and media alike has been deafeningly clear, and on Thursday, NCAA president Mark Emmert talked about the scandal in his annual address on the state of college sports by calling on the leaders within college athletics.

"Scandals that call into question our commitment to academic integrity make whatever praise we have of our highest graduation rates ring pretty hollow," Emmert said. "We have to recognize that we can't dance around those things. We can't make excuses for them.

"How do we respond? Well, I think first of all, by not retreating from it. By not getting under our desks."

Emmert also made clear that he, like many others, wants change. He wants to cut out the corruption within the sport, but doesn't want to merely give lip service to the issue.

"People don't want words; they want to see action," he continued. "We've got to fix it together. Nobody thinks it's going to be easy. In fact, I think it's going to be really hard. But we've got to get on with it. We've got to put our actions where our words are."

Whatever action Emmert takes, he wants to do so swiftly. On Thursday, he pledged that NCAA leadership intends to make "meaningful" change to clean up the sport by the beginning of the 2018 season.

"We've all made a commitment to have meaningful change, not trivial change, in place by tipoff 2018," said Emmert.

The Commission on College Basketball which was formed in the wake of the FBI's findings is still investigating the issues at hand, but Emmert says the independent commission will present recommendations of change to the NCAA board of governors in April. At that time, the Division I board of directors and the Division I Council will likely be called on to draft legislation with intent to pass it in August 2018.