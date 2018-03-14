Printable bracket for 2018 NCAA Tournament: It's still not too late to predict March Madness

The First Four has begun, but you've still got time to fill out your March Madness bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games let you pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

By Wednesday night, two teams will be eliminated and the field of 64 will be set. You know what that means? It's time to start thinking seriously about that final NCAA Tournament bracket that you'll be setting in stone.

All that's left is for you to grab that sharpie and head to the drawing board to get that puppy sorted out.

You absolutely should play Bracket Games through CBS Sports and fill out your picks online. In fact, I recommend doing so. But as you sort out those picks, maybe you want to print out a copy of the bracket to really get a sense of what we're looking out here. There's something about feeling the field in your hand.

Grab your March Madness printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here and get those picks on paper before the madness begins on Thursday morning.

Then take a look at some advice we have for you. SportsLine ran every possible matchup through a computer simulation 10,000 times for this optimized bracket. And all of our experts filled in their own brackets for you to peruse.

Now you're ready to lock in your picks. And we've got you covered: Play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

May the odds be ever in your favor!