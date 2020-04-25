NCAA proposing new scheduling rules for college basketball next season

As some conferences in college basketball move toward a 20-game league slate, the NCAA's Division I Council passed new scheduling criteria on Friday that is "intended to improve" the environment of early-season, multiple-team events in men's basketball by restricting their total number of games to allow schools continued flexibility in non-conference scheduling.

If the legislation passes a review from the NCAA Board of Directors next week, it will go into effect for the 2020-21 season. Teams would have the following scheduling options under the new rule:

Playing up to 28 regular-season games and participating in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games.

Playing 29 regular-season games and a multiple-team event that includes up to two games.

Playing 29 regular-season games and not participating in a multiple-team event.

The legislation will require that multiple-team events are sponsored by the NCAA, a member conference or the NABC and limit schools to participating in the same event only once in any four-year period.

It will also require that:

all teams participating in a multiple-team event play the same number of games

three-game events conclude within 10 days

two-game events conclude within five days

non-Division I items cannot participate unless they are serving as the event hosts

The legislation passed after "thorough discussion by the membership," according to an NCAA announcement. The announcement said the new measures is intended to "eliminate tack-on games that are not considered to be a legitimate part of an event," according to an NCAA announcement.

"The new legislation also gives teams increased control and flexibility over scheduling when, where and who to play in an additional one or two regular-season games," the announcement said.