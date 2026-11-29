If Louisville can find a way to play every game in Las Vegas, the Cardinals might be the favorites to win the national title. OK, that might be a stretch, but after a 4-0 showing this week at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas, the Cardinals were by far the biggest winners of the week.

After suffering an early loss to Memphis and dropping in the AP Top 25 poll, the Cardinals are bound to get serious consideration to jump back into the top 10 of the rankings this week after another dramatic week of results.

The top four teams (Houston, Virginia, Florida and Illinois) will stay in place. After that? There will be some serious movement. Duke should receive a boost after defeating UConn.

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UCLA, Alabama and UConn will be among the teams that drop this week after suffering at least one loss. For Alabama, a 1-2 showing in Las Vegas could result in the Crimson Tide dropping out entirely. In our projections, we have Alabama staying at No. 25, but the margins are razor-thin.

The lone team projected to drop out of the rankings this week: Memphis. The team we are projecting to replace the Tigers? Pitt.

Let's jump into our latest projections for Monday's AP Top 25 poll, starting with Houston at No. 1.

1. Houston (7-0)

Last week's results: Beat Oakland 77-46. Sunday vs. Queens

Houston will maintain the No. 1 spot in this week's poll after recording a blowout win over Oakland. Although Virginia may get some votes for the top spot, the Cougars shouldn't have to worry about dropping. Last week: 1

2. Virginia (9-0)

Last week's results: Beat Marquette 60-54; beat Xavier 83-71.

Virginia improved to 9-0 after defeating Xavier at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Cavaliers also beat Marquette earlier in the week at the same event. Virginia has four wins over high-major opponents ahead of its ACC/SEC Challenge showdown against Kentucky. Last week: 2

3. Florida (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat Milwaukee 76-67.

It wasn't pretty, but Florida moved to 7-1 with a 76-67 win over Milwaukee behind a monster performance from star big man Rueben Chinyelu. The Gators have their toughest test of the season looming against Duke at home in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Last week: 3

4. Illinois (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat Winthrop 133-83; beat Western Kentucky 116-76.

Illinois is putting together an elite offense that is averaging more points (110) than some NBA teams. On top of that, the Fighting Illini still haven't gotten a single minute from star forward David Mirkovic. He went through warmups during his team's win over Western Kentucky and a return could be coming soon. Last week: 4

5. Texas (8-0)

Last week's results: Beat Georgetown 92-83; beat Saint Mary's 76-73.

Texas used a 13-0 run to defeat Saint Mary's 76-73 in the Rady Children's Invitational title game. The Longhorns are 8-0 ahead of a major matchup against Louisville in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Last week: 7

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6. Arizona (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat Colorado State 96-83; beat Providence 84-66; beat Ole Miss 84-73.

Despite RJ Godfrey still being ineligible, Arizona just keeps winning. The Wildcats captured the Maui Invitational title after coming from behind against Ole Miss. Arizona has now won seven consecutive games since losing to UCLA on opening night. Last week: 8

7. Louisville (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat No. 5 Texas Tech 72-64; beat No. 13 St. John's 93-90; beat No. 9 Tennessee 84-64; beat Creighton 96-69

Louisville should look into seeing if it can play all of its games in Las Vegas going forward. The Cardinals had a fantastic week at the Players Era 16 with wins over Creighton, Tennessee, St. John's and Texas Tech. Louisville will get the biggest boost of any team in the rankings. Last week: 25

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8. Michigan State (6-1)

Last week's result: Beat Arkansas 70-67.

Michigan State nearly blew a double-digit lead against Arkansas in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic but were able to hold on after Jordan Smith Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would've sent the game to overtime. After MSU missed shots early against Arkansas, it really settled into a groove. Last week: 11

9. Duke (5-2)

Last week's result: Beat No. 10 UConn 77-63.

After getting outclassed during its two losses against Michigan State and Illinois, Duke bounced back in a major way with a win over UConn in Las Vegas. That game was a rematch of an epic Elite Eight showdown that UConn won this past spring. Next up for the Blue Devils? A date with Florida on Tuesday in Gainesville. Last week: 16

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10. Texas Tech (7-1)

Last week's result: Lost to No. 25 Louisville 72-64; beat Oregon 62-59; beat San Diego State 78-75.

Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the season against Louisville in the opening game at the Players Era 16. However, the Red Raiders did beat San Diego State and Oregon to escape with a 2-1 showing in Las Vegas. Last week: 5

11. Vanderbilt (8-0)

Last week's results: Beat Ohio State 72-66; beat Southern University 111-56.

Vanderbilt is one of three SEC teams that haven't lost yet. Vandy went on the road and beat Ohio State and recorded a blowout win over Southern days later. Last week: 14

12. Tennessee (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat Maryland 72-64; beat Iowa State 75-64; lost to No. 25 Louisville 84-64.

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season against Louisville in Las Vegas. However, the Vols did come away with wins over Maryland and Iowa State in Sin City. Next up? A matchup against Florida State at home. Last week: 9

13. UCLA (7-1)

Last week's results: Lost to Saint Mary's 85-70; beat Georgetown 75-63.

After receiving a scare against Cal State Fullerton last week, UCLA suffered its first loss against Saint Mary's. Despite beating Georgetown after that loss, the Bruins will likely drop a few spots in this week's poll. Last week: 6

14. Kansas (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat Denver 84-67; beat Villanova 65-50.

Tre White scored 17 points and Tyran Stokes added 14 during Kansas' 15-point win at home over Villanova. Two games to watch for Kansas in December: Missouri and UConn. Last week: 12

15. St. John's (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat Oregon 90-79; lost to No. 25 Louisville 93-90; beat Iowa State 80-75.

St. John's nearly had one of the most incredible comeback wins in recent memory, but it was spoiled after Louisville guard Adrian Wooley knocked down a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Red Storm left Las Vegas with wins over Iowa State and Oregon. Last week: 13

16. UConn (4-2)

Last week's results: Lost to No. 16 Duke 77-63.

UConn now has back-to-back losses against Arizona and Duke and will drop in next week's rankings. How far the Huskies drop should be a debate, but we project UConn to slot at No. 16 — which is where Duke was ranked last week. Last week: 10

17. LSU (8-0)

Last week's results: Beat Arizona State 94-92 (2OT); beat SMU 95-86 (OT).

LSU had two chaotic games against SMU and Arizona State, both going to overtime, including the game against ASU that went to double OT. Will Wade's team just keeps finding ways to win. Last week: 20

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18. Nebraska (7-0)

Last week's results: Beat Southern University 101-72.

Nebraska stayed unbeaten with a blowout win over Southern. The Cornhuskers should benefit from other teams in the 20s losing this week. Last week: 21

20. Indiana (8-0)

Last week's results: Beat Jacksonville 82-64; beat Bowling Green 93-57.

Indiana went 2-0 this week with wins over Jacksonville and Bowling Green. Since taking over at Indiana last season, Darian DeVries has not lost a game during the month of November. IU started 7-0 last season and is off to an 8-0 start this season. Last week: 23

21. Miami (7-2)

Last week's results: Lost to TCU 84-71; beat Michigan 97-70; beat No. 15 Alabama 87-81.

Miami left Las Vegas with wins over Alabama and Michigan after losing the opening game of the Players Era 16 against TCU. Miami will have the rare rematch against a similar nonconference opponent when the Hurricanes face the Crimson Tide in the ACC/SEC Challenge next week. Last week: 17

21. BYU (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat Washington 83-77; lost to Ole Miss 73-63; beat Providence 85-82.

BYU suffered its first loss of the season to Ole Miss in Maui but bounced back by defeating Providence. The Cougars are 7-1 ahead of a matchup against Northwestern. Last week: 19

22. USC (7-1)

Last week's results: Beat South Carolina 71-69; lost to Utah State 78-74.

USC suffered its first loss of the season against Utah State after starting with seven consecutive wins, including a dramatic victory over South Carolina. The Trojans will drop this week. Last week: 18

23. Pitt (8-0)

Last week's results: Beat Oklahoma 79-68; beat DePaul 71-64.

Pitt is projected to enter the rankings for the first time this season after recording wins over Oklahoma and DePaul to move to 8-0. The Panthers have a huge matchup against Missouri in the ACC/SEC Challenge next week. Last week: NR

24. Gonzaga (5-2)

Last week's results: Beat Kansas State 101-61; beat Baylor 72-64; lost to Creighton 97-89.

Gonzaga is projected to stay in the rankings after going 2-1 in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs lost their second game of the season against Creighton in overtime. Last week: 22

25. Alabama (6-2)

Last week's results: Lost to Baylor 68-63; beat Kansas State 104-91; lost to No. 17 Miami 87-81.

Alabama went 1-2 in Las Vegas, with the lone win coming against a bad Kansas State team. The Crimson Tide could be in danger of dropping out of the rankings this week, but we project the voters will cut them slack. Last week: 15