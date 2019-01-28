NCAA rules Miami's Dewan Hernandez must keep sitting this season and some of 2019-20 for signing with an agent

The NCAA announced on Monday that Miami Hurricanes junior Dewan Hernandez, who has not played a game this season, will have to sit the rest of the season and 40 percent of 2019-20 before his eligibility is reinstated.

The NCAA's determination is that Hernandez is guilty of "entering into an agreement with and accepting benefits from an agent."

Hernandez was found to have been associated with Christian Dawkins, who in October was one of three men found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

From the NCAA:

"Hernandez agreed to receive monthly payments from an agent and accepted other benefits from the individual. According to the guidelines adopted by NCAA membership, the starting point for these violations is permanent ineligibility, but the NCAA staff recognized mitigating circumstances based on the specific facts of the case when making its decision."

The NCAA and the University of Miami were in agreement on the facts of the matter, according to the NCAA.

Miami is 9-10 and trending toward its worst season since 2006-07. Hernandez now must decide if he wants to remain in school and eventually play in 2019-20, or if he'll pursue a professional career, meaning he'll have played his last game for the Hurricanes.

Hernandez, formerly Dewan Huell, averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds during the 2017-18 season.