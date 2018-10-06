NCAA shuts down UNC-South Carolina exhibition game for hurricane relief

A proposed exhibition basketball game between North Carolina and South Carolina for hurricane relief has been shot down by the NCAA.

The two squads had already agreed to an exhibition game in Charlotte, with all proceeds slated to go toward Hurricane Florence relief, but the NCAA disallowed it. According to the Post & Courier, UNC alum Michael Jordan, majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, had agreed to let them play at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The NCAA approved several other hurricane relief games last season, including South Carolina-Virginia, but in this instance it seems other exhibition games forced the NCAA's hand. According to NCAA rules, schools are allowed two exhibition games per season, one public and one non-public, and neither team was willing to give up what it already had on the schedule.

The schools instead petitioned for a third game rather than giving up a previously scheduled game, which the NCAA denied.

Though an easy solution to getting a hurricane relief game on the schedule could easily be remedied by both programs deciding to cancel an already-scheduled exhibition, it's still poor optics for the NCAA deciding against allowing a third exhibition for the sake of hurricane relief, especially considering how significantly affected the Carolinas are from the devastating hurricane.