There were two ranked-on-ranked matchups in college basketball Tuesday. Both looked great on paper. Neither were competitive on the court.

Final score: Illinois 99, Duke 78

Final score: Tennessee 61, Michigan State 46

I guess a top-15 team handling another top-15 team at home easily isn't too surprising given the nature of the sport and the way capacity crowds can influence things. It happens. But what happened to Duke on Tuesday was downright shocking.

The Blue Devils were 8.5-point favorites at tip. But they lost by 21. At home.

That makes Illinois the first team to beat Duke by at least 21 points at Cameron Indoor since North Carolina did it in 1989. The Illini also became the first visiting team to win at Cameron while starting three freshmen since North Carolina did it in 2007.

And then there's Andrej Stojakovic.

Did you see what he did?

The 6-foot-7 Illinois senior took 21 shots, made 14 of them and finished with 46 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes. In the process, Stojakovic broke the record for most points ever scored against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Changes are necessary at Duke after Illinois routs home Blue Devils behind Andrej Stojakovic's historic game Isaac Trotter



That he did it in a high-profile matchup between two Final Four contenders made it even more impressive. That he also did it in a blowout while Illinois was down two starters, including preseason All-American David Mirkovic, made it unforgettable.

Illinois is up to No. 5 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Duke is down to No. 14.

And is it time to worry about the Blue Devils?

This is the first year Duke coach Jon Scheyer hasn't had the eventual CBS Sports Player of the Year on his roster since the 2023-24 season. It's obviously not going well. The Blue Devils are 3-2 with three whatever-wins, a lopsided loss at home to an Illinois team that had already lost at Texas Tech, and another loss to a Michigan State team that just got routed by Tennessee. Duke's high-priced transfer, John Blackwell, is only averaging 9.0 points while shooting 31.3% from the field. As a team, the Blue Devils are only shooting 28.2% from 3-point range.

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Needless to say, the talent that had Duke as the preseason favorite in the betting markets to win the 2027 NCAA Tournament remains in place, and it's not even Thanksgiving, so sell all Duke stock at your own risk. But, after five games, the questions about the Blue Devils seem bigger than most anticipated they'd be.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 7 Texas Tech 9 Duke Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Florida Urban Klavzar finished with 24 points and one steal in Tuesday's 86-78 win over Notre Dame. The Gators' next game is Wednesday against Houston. -- 5-0 2 UConn Braylon Mullins finished with 22 points and three assists in Friday's 84-68 win over Ohio State. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Arizona. -- 4-0 3 Kansas Tre White finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 102-77 win over UNLV. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against Auburn/West Virginia. -- 4-0 4 Texas Tech Dakari Spear finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 88-37 win over Stonehill. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against LSU New Orleans. 7 4-0 5 Illinois Andrej Stojakovic finished with 46 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 99-78 win at Duke. The Illini's next game is Friday against Eastern Illinois. 7 4-1 6 Texas Isaiah Johnson finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 75-72 win over Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Southern Utah. -- 4-0 7 Virginia Thjis De Ridder finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-65 win over Old Dominion. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Loyola Maryland. -- 6-0 8 St. John's Tounde Yessoufou finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 79-62 win over Syracuse. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday against Siena. -- 4-0 9 Houston Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 21 points and four assists in Tuesday's 85-73 win over Rutgers. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Florida. -- 4-0 10 UCLA Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Monday's 105-66 win over Long Beach State. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against Cal State Fullerton. -- 4-0 11 Tennessee Miles Ruibin finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 61-46 win over Michigan State. The Vols' next game is Friday against Coastal Carolina. 3 4-0 12 Michigan St. Jasiah Jervis missed all 10 of the shots he attempted in Tuesday's 61-46 loss at Tennessee. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Detroit Mercy. 8 4-1 13 Arizona Caleb Holt finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 80-69 win at Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against UConn. -- 3-1 14 Duke John Blackwell missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 99-78 loss to Illinois. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Washington State. 9 3-2 15 Miami Somto Cyril finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 95-48 win over Rider. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday against Manhattan. -- 4-1 16 Alabama Aden Holloway finished with 19 points and three assists in Tuesday's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Baylor. 1 5-0 17 LSU Donovan Dent finished with 23 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 81-80 win over Gonzaga. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Monroe. 1 4-0 18 Vanderbilt Tyler Tanner finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 96-50 win over Eastern Illinois. The Commodores' next game is Friday against UCF. 5 5-0 19 Gonzaga Braden Huff finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Montana State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State. -- 3-1 20 Michigan Moustapha Thiam finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 123-79 win over William & Mary. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Villanova. -- 3-1 21 USC Alijah Arenas finished with 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 122-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Tarleton State. -- 4-0 22 BYU Robert Wright III finished with 22 points and seven assists in Thursday's 86-71 win over Montana State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Northern Colorado. -- 4-0 23 Nebraska Braden Frager finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 102-75 win over Boise State. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota. 1 4-0 24 Memphis Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 98-78 win over Louisville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Evansville. 1 3-1 25 Indiana Darren Harris finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 81-76 win over Arkansas. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Kentucky. NR 5-0 26 Louisville Seth Trimble missed nine of the 15 shots he attempted in Sunday's 98-78 loss at Memphis. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against Stetson. -- 2-1

IN: Indiana | OUT: Arkansas