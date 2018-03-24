NCAA Tourament: Bracket busted? Play March Madness Elite Eight round by round bracket games
Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, there's still hope with our tourney games
Your bracket is in shambles. It's OK, so is everyone else's. But if you think teams like Loyola-Chicago and Florida State have ruined your chance to winning big prizes, you're sorely mistaken.
At CBSSports.com, you can start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
This is more of a "pick'em" style game. Rather than filling out an entire bracket, you simply pick the winners of each round before it happens. The best part of Round by Round is you never have a busted bracket because you start fresh each round. And, even better, every round you get another chance to win prizes -- a trip to the 2019 Final Four (grand prize) or a tablet.
So quit sitting around and make your picks for the next set of games.
You can also get yourself a new printable bracket and fill it out like the first bunch of games never happened. What better way to talk trash with your friend, family member or coworker than by winning the whole thing? (Spoiler: there is no better way.)
Are you ready to get started? Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page, select "Create a Group," and let your own personal March Madness begin. From there you can add members to your pool, create your own special group name and, of course, fill out your bracket online in an easy-to-manage format.
Playing Round by Round really is the best way to stay involved in the tournament once your bracket is busted, so it's probably in your best interest to sign up. As always, may the odds be ever in your favor!
