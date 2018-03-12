NCAA Tournament 2018: Arizona State vs. Syracuse live stream, TV channel, time, date

These are two teams that we sometimes see in the field of 64, but this year they'll have to fight to get in. No. 11-seeds Arizona St. and Syracuse will play in a First Four game to determine whether they get to play in the first round. Here's how to watch the game.

About No. 11 Arizona St.

Just the second bid for the Sun Devils since 2009. Tra Holder, Shanon Evans, Remy Martin and Kodi Justice make for a dangerously fun small-ball attack. ASU wants to win in the high-80s.

About No. 11 Syracuse

The last time Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team it got hot and put together a Final Four run, so do not doubt Jim Boeheim. The zone defense has worked pretty well for the Orange this year, but when it doesn't things get tough for a Syracuse team that ranks as a bottom-50 shooting squad.

Viewing Information