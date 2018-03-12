NCAA Tournament 2018: Arizona vs. Buffalo live stream, bracket, TV channel, time, date
Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between Arizona and Buffalo
Not only is Arizona a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats also have one of the most exciting players in all of college basketball -- big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton could be the top pick in this year's NBA Draft, and he'll look for a long run in March for what could potentially be the end of his college career.
About No. 4 Arizona
The Wildcats have brought a lot of drama to this season, but with a full roster and the talent on display, college basketball experts know this team is good enough to make the Final Four. Deandre Ayton could be the No. 1 pick in the draft. Allonzo Trier is one of the best shooting guards in America. And obviously, this team has plenty of motivation to get to San Antonio.
About No. 13 Buffalo
Buffalo clinched the MAC Championship for its third tournament title in the last four years. Going dancing is nothing new for the Bulls. Now it's time for them to turn a corner and make March noise. They've got a lethal offense led by CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins that makes them a dangerous mid-major to be feared.
Viewing Information
- Location: Boise, Idaho
- Date: Thursday, March 15
- Time: Approx. 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
