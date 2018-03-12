NCAA Tournament 2018: Arkansas vs. Butler online, TV channel, live stream, time, date

Arkansas-Butler is exactly the type of opposite-style first round matchup that should get your juices flowing. The Hogs like to run the floor and push tempo while Butler and its uber-efficient offense likes to grind you out and wear you down.

The clash should make for one of the more intriguing 7-10 matchups in the first round.

About No. 7 Arkansas



Mike Anderson has the Razorbacks back in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. His team is led by Jaylen Barford, who is averaging 18.0 points. But the player to watch is Daniel Gafford -- a 6-11 freshman averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He's a future lottery pick who destroys rims. He makes the Razorbacks exciting and dangerous.

About No. 10 Butler



The Bulldogs are led by first-year coach LaVall Jordan, who has put this program into the NCAAs for the 10th time in 12 seasons. Kelan Martin is the star to know. Butler's big wins this season over Ohio State and Villanova make them a tempting second weekend pick.

