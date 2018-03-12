NCAA Tournament 2018: Auburn vs. Charleston live stream, TV channel, time, date

The SEC has never been as well-represented as it will be this year in March, and Auburn is leading the pack. It will try to prove that the SEC is more than a football conference by continuing its strong season, starting against Charleston. An an upset loss to Alabama in the SEC tournament, Auburn will try to stave off a second one.

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 4 Auburn

Auburn was picked ninth in the preseason SEC poll -- and that was before the Tigers lost Austin Wiley and Daniel Purifoy to an ongoing FBI investigation. Regardless, behind 16.6 points per game from Mustapha Heron, the Tigers still figured out a way to win a share of the SEC regular-season title and remain in the national rankings pretty much all season.

About No. 13 College of Charleston

Charleston fell behind by double digits on its home floor to Northeastern in the CAA finals, before mounting a comeback to win in overtime. The Cougars are a dangerous mid-major that will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.

Viewing Information