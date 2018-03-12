NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket: Computer simulation predicts surprising upsets
The last two years, our advanced computer model correctly predicted 9 out of 12 upsets by double-digit seeds in the first round
March Madness is officially here! You can pick your NCAA Tournament bracket based on mascots, based on your limited knowledge of most of the teams ... or you can trust science that's been proven to work.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round, including 11-seed Xavier, 12-seed Middle Tennessee State, 13-seed Hawaii and 14-seed Stephen F. Austin.
Their model was also a stellar 27-5 picking games in the opening round last year. So yeah, it's probably worth your time to take a look before you fill out your bracket.
They ran thousands of simulations this year to come up with the perfect 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets.
What they found: 10-seed Butler upsets 7-seed Arkansas in the first round. Butler wins straight-up in 62.1 percent of simulations, sending the double-digit seed to the second round to face 2-seed Purdue. Avoid Arkansas in your 2018 NCAA Tournament brackets.
Another shocker: 14-seed Stephen F. Austin is at it again, this time beating 3-seed Texas Tech in a mammoth first-round upset. Stephen F. Austin finished third in the Southland Conference and upset LSU as an 8.5-point underdog in December. They're an NCAA Tournament upset pick you need to be all over.
SportsLine's model also has one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, and 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket.
So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see the optimized NCAA Tournament bracket, and see which underdogs to lock in now, all from the model that nailed nine of 12 upsets by double-digit seeds the last two years.
