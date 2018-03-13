NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket picks and predictions from advanced computer model

Let the madness begin. Before you fill out your 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Over the past two NCAA Tournaments, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 12 of 15 first-round upsets and 9 of 12 double-digit-seed upsets.

And the model was nearly flawless in the opening round last year, going 27-5.



That wasn't a fluke, either. Their model crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them. Anyone who followed it has been well on their way to winning their NCAA Tournament bracket pool.



And if you're looking to gain an edge on your competition, a good place to start would be to take 10-seed Oklahoma to knock off 7-seed Rhode Island in the first round.



It's true that Oklahoma's season ended on a sour note. The Sooners lost eight of their last 10 games and have not won away from home since December. However, Oklahoma will have the the best player on the court against Rhode Island.



The Sooners' Trae Young, the first college player to lead the country in both scoring and assists in the same season since 1983, is averaging 27.4 points and 8.7 assists. OU's offense averages 85.2 points, tied for fourth in the nation, and will challenge a Rhode Island defense that gave up 88 to Nevada earlier this season.



Rhode Island has also lost three of its last five games and four of its last eight overall. And the Rams only have two wins against power conference opponents this season (Seton Hall, Providence).



Don't fall into the trap of believing Oklahoma doesn't belong in the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket. Pick them to pull a first-round upset.

Another curveball: No. 3 Michigan State bounces back from a surprising early exit from the Big Ten Tournament to make a run all the way to the Final Four.



Head coach Tom Izzo has an incredible postseason track record. He's taken the Spartans to the Final Four seven times and owns a 47-19 record in the NCAA Tournament. And this might be one of the best teams he's coached.



The Spartans have a pair of potential NBA lottery picks in Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. Bridges is a versatile 6-foot-7 sophomore combo guard/forward who averages 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds. Jackson is a rangy 6-foot-11 center who averages 11.3 points and is a major factor in the paint with an average of 3.2 blocks.

Their loss in the Big Ten Tournament hurt the Spartans in the eyes of the committee, but the model is still extremely high on this team that has just one loss since mid-January. It gives Michigan State the highest percentage chance of winning the Midwest Region and the second-best chance of any team to make the Final Four at 29.9 percent.



So who else makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Visit SportsLine now to see which other 3-seed reaches the Final Four, and see who wins every single game, all from the model that nailed 9 of the 12 double-digit upsets in the first round the last two years.