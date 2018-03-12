NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket predictions, projections: Advanced computer model loving Michigan State

Now that the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed, everybody from college basketball junkies to casual fans will be filling out their brackets before the first Round of 64 games tip off Thursday afternoon. Before making any 2018 March Madness pick, you need to see the optimal bracket from SportsLine's advanced computer model.



This model has crushed its NCAA Tournament picks, calling 12 out of 15 first-round upsets and nine of the 12 double-digit seed upsets during the past two years. It also went an astonishing 27-5 straight-up in the first round last year.



The secret to its success: This advanced computer simulates every single game 10,000 times to give the most thorough and unbiased projections imaginable. There's simply no reason to trust your brackets to blind luck with this type of technology available.



Now that the 2018 bracket is locked, the model has run its simulations and its picks are in.



One team the model loves: Michigan State, the 3-seed in the Midwest Region. It's calling for the Spartans to roll past Duke and Kansas, both higher seeds in the region, all the way to the Final Four.



The model isn't putting much stock in Michigan State's loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. Instead, it's focusing on the blistering 13-game winning streak the Spartans were on before that.



The computer loves Michigan State's elite numbers in several key statistical categories. The Spartans enter the NCAA Tournament in the top 40 nationally in scoring, scoring defense, assists and rebounds. They'll be a matchup nightmare for the potential opponents in their region.



Another team the model is high on: Auburn. The Tigers come into the tournament as the 4-seed in the Midwest despite losing three of their past four games, including a blowout 81-63 at the hands of rival Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.



But the computer's optimal bracket is calling for Auburn to avoid a possible trap against Charleston in the first round and then score a huge victory against Clemson to advance to the Sweet 16. Don't take the bait of calling for a quick exit for Auburn, a team many are targeting as an early upset candidate.



So what is the optimal bracket for the 2018 NCAA Tournament? Visit SportsLine now to see which other 3-seed joins Michigan State the Final Four, and see who wins every game, all from the model that went 27-5 in the first round last year.