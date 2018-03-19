NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket: Sweet 16 predictions, round-by-round picks from proven computer simulation
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the 2018 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times
The first two rounds of the 2018 NCAA Tournament were full of historic upsets, epic comebacks, and last-second miracles. Before you lock in your 2018 March Madness bracket picks for the Sweet 16 and beyond, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
Over the past three NCAA Tournaments, SportsLine's model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed a staggering 16 of 23 first-round upsets, including 12 of 18 by double-digit seeds.
And in a wild first round this year, the model went 24-8 straight-up, including calling big upsets by 10-seed Butler, 11-seed Loyola-Chicago, and 13-seed Buffalo.
That wasn't a fluke, either. Their simulations crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them.
If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your round-by-round bracket for the Sweet 16, the model says you should back 4-seed Gonzaga to come out of the West region and make the Final Four.
Gonzaga beat 13-seed UNC-Greensboro in the first round and 5-seed Ohio State on Saturday. Now, the Bulldogs meet 9-seed Florida State in the Sweet 16.
The model gives Gonzaga a whopping 68.8 percent chance of toppling FSU to set up a showdown against 3-seed Michigan with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
The simulations say Gonzaga is a 43.2 percent favorite to reach the Final Four, the highest in the West and the third best of any team left in March Madness 2018.
Another curveball: Michigan easily covers a three-point spread against red-hot Texas A&M and wins, 68-62. The Wolverines are winning the game outright in 69 percent of simulations. Don't be fooled by A&M's 21-point demolition of North Carolina -- back Michigan to win in the 2018 Sweet 16.
So what other teams do you need to back in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and national championship? Visit SportsLine now to see what favorite goes down hard, and what team advances out of a wide open South to play Gonzaga, all from the model that nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit upsets in the first round the last three years.
