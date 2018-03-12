NCAA Tournament 2018: Cincinnati vs. Georgia State live stream, TV channel, time, date

We're going dancing. The road to the NCAA Tournament title begins with the first round, and we've got a great South Region matchup between No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 15 Georgia St. Here's how to watch the game.

About No. 2 Cincinnati

The Bearcats won the outright AAC title with a 16-2 record -- and they entered Selection Sunday without a single loss to a sub-25 KenPom team. In other words, they've been excellent all season. And they're terrific defensively. They're killers on both ends of the court, tough and strong. This is probably Mick Cronin's best team. Consider them for a dark horse Final Four pick.

About No. 15 Georgia St.

Last time Georgia State was in the NCAA Tournament in 2015, the No. 14 seed Panthers stunned No. 3 seed Baylor with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. This team has the makings of a Cinderella team, too, boasting a top-20 3-point scorer in the country in Devin Mitchell and a true bucket-getter in D'Marcus Simonds. Their fearsome backcourt could wreak havoc and create fear in the minds of Cincinnati.

Viewing Information