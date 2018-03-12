NCAA Tournament 2018: Clemson vs. New Mexico State live stream, TV, time, date

Being No. 5 is the no-man's land between being heavily favored and being on high-upset alert. Representing the ever-stacked ACC, Clemson is no exception. New Mexico State is trying to pull of the No. 12 vs. No. 5 upset, and it has a real chance to do so after a solid regular season.

About No. 5 Clemson

Brad Brownell's first NCAA Tournament appearance with the Tigers since 2011 comes in a year where nothing has come easy. Clemson has dealt with attrition due to injury, but a veteran-led group seemed to respond every time. The Tigers play defense at a high level just like you've come to expect from this program, but none of their best wins since Jan. 1 have been away from home.

About No. 12 New Mexico State

New Mexico State is back in the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season, despite a coaching change in the offseason. First year coach Chris Jans has the Aggies riding a six-game winning streak and rounding into shape as one of the best all-around defensive teams in the field.

Viewing Information