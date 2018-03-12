NCAA Tournament 2018: Creighton vs. Kansas State live stream, TV channel, time, date
Here's how to watch the first-round matchup between Creighton and Kansas St.
It's sure to be hard-fought matchup between No. 8 Creighton and No. 9 Kansas State in the first round of the South region. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 1 Virginia and No. 16 UMBC.
About No. 8 Creighton
Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas combine for one the most dangerous wing duos in college hoops. Creighton is in its fifth tournament under Greg McDermott, and this is the second-best team he's had in Omaha.
About No. 9 Kansas St.
Kansas State isn't particularly flashy in one area, but it absolutely knows its identity: Barry Brown and Dean Wade. The two Wildcats veterans do it all for Bruce Weber's team, and they've got the goods to win in the Big Dance much like they did last season. Playing against a team that forces the tempo and clashes with its grind-you-out style, though, could be problematic.
Viewing Information
- Location: Charlotte, N.C.
- Date: Friday, March 16
- Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
