NCAA Tournament 2018: Duke vs. Iona live stream, bracket, TV channel, time, date

Duke is vying for a Final Four appearance this year, and it's road to get there is tough. It starts with No. 15 Iona, and from there it will try to come out of a difficult Midwest bracket alive.

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 2 Duke

Marvin Bagley has come on strong at the end of the season and Duke's defense has improved as the Blue Devils have started to reach top form in March. The ceiling is national championship, but the unpredictability that comes with relying so heavily on freshmen makes an early exit seem just as likely in the NCAA Tournament.

About No. 15 Iona

The Gaels are in their fifth NCAA Tournament in the past seven seasons in what has been a supremely successful run under Tim Cluess. The big question this year: can they win in March? The last time Iona won a tournament game -- it's only one -- came back in 1980.



Viewing Information