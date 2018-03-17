NCAA Tournament 2018: Duke's Coach K passes Pat Summitt for most wins in Division I history
Mike Krzyzewski is the winningest coach in Division I history in both men's and women's hoops
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
No. 2 seed Duke cruised to an 87-62 win over No. 7 seed Rhode Island in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. It was a historic victory for Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, who recorded his 1,099th career victory to surpass the late Pat Summitt for most wins in Division I history.
"It means I've had a lot of good players, and I'm at a really good school," Krzyzewski said of the accomplishment on CBS after the game. "The lady who had that record would have run hundreds more. Pat Summitt was as good of a coach as there was ... It's an honor."
Krzyzewski already held the men's basketball record for most Division I wins. Summitt, who died in 2016, achieved her 1,098 wins during an illustrious tenure at Tennessee. She coached until the end of the 2011-12 season, but not before winning eight NCAA championships in 38 years as head coach of the Volunteers.
Krzyzewski, a five-time national title winner, has his Blue Devils in the hunt for a sixth as they advanced to the Sweet 16 with their win over the Rams on Saturday. They will face the winner of Michigan State-Syracuse in the Sweet 16.
-
Kansas vs. Seton Hall preview
The Jayhawks survived a brief scare from No. 16 seed Penn to get into the Round of 32 on S...
-
Xavier vs. Florida State preview
The No. 1 seed Musketeers face Florida State in the second round of the Big Dance on Sunda...
-
Michigan State vs. Syracuse preview
The Spartans face Syracuse in the second round for a shot at the Sweet 16
-
Auburn vs. Clemson preview
The Clemson Tigers face the Auburn Tigers in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday
-
UMBC vs. Kansas State preview
UMBC stunned No. 1 overall seed Virginia to earn a shot at No. 8 seed Kansas State
-
Tennessee vs. Loyola-Chicago preview
The Ramblers survived a thriller and live to face No. 3 seed Tennessee in the Round of 32