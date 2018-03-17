NCAA Tournament 2018: Duke's Coach K passes Pat Summitt for most wins in Division I history

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 2 seed Duke cruised to an 87-62 win over No. 7 seed Rhode Island in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. It was a historic victory for Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, who recorded his 1,099th career victory to surpass the late Pat Summitt for most wins in Division I history.

"It means I've had a lot of good players, and I'm at a really good school," Krzyzewski said of the accomplishment on CBS after the game. "The lady who had that record would have run hundreds more. Pat Summitt was as good of a coach as there was ... It's an honor."

Krzyzewski already held the men's basketball record for most Division I wins. Summitt, who died in 2016, achieved her 1,098 wins during an illustrious tenure at Tennessee. She coached until the end of the 2011-12 season, but not before winning eight NCAA championships in 38 years as head coach of the Volunteers.

Krzyzewski, a five-time national title winner, has his Blue Devils in the hunt for a sixth as they advanced to the Sweet 16 with their win over the Rams on Saturday. They will face the winner of Michigan State-Syracuse in the Sweet 16.