NCAA Tournament 2018: Early Final Four betting lines, odds, point spreads for March Madness
This is how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Final Four NCAA Tournament games
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
The Final Four is set, and while there may not be a clear favorite, it's pretty easy to tell who the underdog is. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago shocked the world by getting to the Final Four, and they'll be underdogs yet again when they take on No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.
Meanwhile in the other game, Villanova is favored over Kansas in a battle of No. 1 seeds. The fact that Villanova is a bigger favorite over Kansas than Michigan is over Loyola-Chicago might come as a surprise to some, but it's a testament to how well the Ramblers have been playing throughout the season, particularly in the tournament.
Here are the early point spreads for the two Final Four games on Saturday, according to Westgate Superbook.
Final Four: Saturday, March 24
- 6:09 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (Michigan -5)
- 8:49 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas (Villanova -5.5)
-
Best Villanova team ever? Time to prove
This Villanova team is younger than 2016's title-winning team -- and, by the looks of it,...
-
Kansas beats Duke in overtime thriller
Malik Newman was the hero, scoring all 13 points in overtime
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print a new bracket here after all of the upsets so far
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
Half of the Final Four is set. Four teams remain vying for the final two spots reserved in...
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
The Final Four is set. Check out scores and tip times for every game here
-
Kansas beats Duke, Final Four set
The Jayhawks made the Final Four by beating Duke in the Elite Eight.