NCAA Tournament 2018: Early Final Four betting lines, odds, point spreads for March Madness

The Final Four is set, and while there may not be a clear favorite, it's pretty easy to tell who the underdog is. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago shocked the world by getting to the Final Four, and they'll be underdogs yet again when they take on No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the other game, Villanova is favored over Kansas in a battle of No. 1 seeds. The fact that Villanova is a bigger favorite over Kansas than Michigan is over Loyola-Chicago might come as a surprise to some, but it's a testament to how well the Ramblers have been playing throughout the season, particularly in the tournament.

Here are the early point spreads for the two Final Four games on Saturday, according to Westgate Superbook.

Final Four: Saturday, March 24