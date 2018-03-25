NCAA Tournament 2018: Eight things to know after Saturday's thrilling Elite Eight games

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Loyola-Chicago proved Saturday that its magical NCAA Tournament run has been far from a fluke.

The No. 11-seed Ramblers handily defeated No. 9 seed Kansas State 78-62, shooting 57.4 percent from the floor and draining 9 of 18 from the 3-point arc to become the first team to punch its ticket to the Final Four. It's the first time since 1963 the program will be among the Final Four, and it'll be joined by Michigan, which also punched its ticket by defeating Florida State on Saturday.

Two more will join them in the exclusive final group on Sunday when Villanova-Texas and Kansas-Duke settle things in the final Elite Eight games. Let's recap Saturday and look ahead to Sunday with eight things to know.

1. Loyola's the real deal: Loyola won its first three NCAA Tournament games by a combined four points coming into Saturday's Elite Eight. So, if you weren't fully bought in -- call it a fluke, call it luck, etc. -- I would understand. But it's time to put that behind you. Loyola is the real deal. This is legitimately one of the best teams in the country. The Ramblers made easy work of Kansas State, doing so by flashing their high-level passing, higher-level shooting and togetherness as a team that has transformed them into an unstoppable force.

2. Everyone wants a piece of Sister Jean: The 98-year-old team chaplain of Loyola Chicago, Sister Jean Doloroes, has taken college basketball by storm over the past week. She has been given the bobblehead treatment, she's got her own custom 'Air Sister Jean' sneakers, and now she's got NFL teams fighting for her services. No, really.

Hey @RamblersMBB, how about you let Sister Jean stay in Atlanta for football season. Cool? — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 25, 2018

How can you not love the gal and her swag?!

SISTER JEAN HAS HER HAT ON BACKWARDS pic.twitter.com/9rKTQHEV7z — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) March 25, 2018

3. Kansas State may be ahead of schedule: Loyola making the Elite Eight (and now Final Four) has overshadowed a lot of what has transpired this week, but let's not forget how good Kansas State has been -- and how good it can be. The Wildcats knocked off Creighton, UMBC and Kentucky en route to an Elite Eight showing, and despite losing to Loyola, they've got a case to be among the favorites in the Big 12 next season. Bruce Weber returns his top nine scorers next season -- including Dean Wade, who didn't play Saturday due to injury -- and has an incredibly star-studded trio to support him in the expected return of Xavier Sneed, Dean Wade and Barry Brown. Next year has a chance to be something special for K-State if it picks up where it left off the season.

4. Michigan's not getting the run it deserves: Michigan has not lost since Feb. 6. It has won 13 consecutive games, and after Saturday, it is now Final Four-bound after dispatching Florida State, 58-54. John Beilein's team can win in any style, too. In the Sweet 16, it throttled Texas A&M by knocking down 14 3-pointers and scoring 99 by flashing its ability to heat up on offense. And as Saturday proved, it can win a rock fight, too. Its defense, which is rated fourth in adjusted efficiency this season, clamped down on the Seminoles by limiting them to 32 percent shooting and forcing 15 turnovers. That means Michigan, which will end its season in San Antonio, is now about to get the respect it has lacked all season.

5. Florida State's improbable run comes to an end: Look, you'll forgive me if I didn't peg the Seminoles as an Elite Eight team. Heck, I had them getting bounced in the first round. But the combination of perfect timing, a little good luck and a lot of great basketball thrust them to within a minute of a Final Four showing. That's phenomenal, considering the road FSU took. Wins over Gonzaga, Missouri and Xavier seemed pretty unlikely after it entered the tournament losing five of its final eight games.

6. Loyola and Michigan are the hottest teams left: When it comes down to the final field, all the remaining teams are among the hottest. But as with Michigan and Loyola, it really feels as if both these two teams are the hottest. Together, they boast a 27-game winning streak coming into the Final Four. And both offenses are chugging along at an elite level. It will be an incredibly game centered around offense when these two meet in San Antonio.

7. Villanova's on the cusp of another Final Four: Nova's run as the 1 seed in the East has been dominant. The Wildcats have yet to win by fewer than 12 points. On Sunday, their biggest challenge yet will come as they face No. 3 seed Texas Tech, a team that handily put away 2-seed Purdue on Friday. A win for Villanova would put it in the Final Four for the second time in three seasons. And the last time 'Nova got there? Well, let's just say things worked out OK.

8. Kansas vs. Duke for the Final Four? Yes, please: There's been plenty of upsets that have shaken the NCAA Tournament landscape over the last week in virtually every region. Although 3-seed Michigan State bowed out early in the Midwest Region, it'll be 1-2 -- Kansas vs. Duke -- on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

You good with that? I'm good with that. Two of the sport's thickest blue bloods will battle it out, and it will be fascinating to see how each deals with the other. Kansas undeniably has an edge in the backcourt, as it is led by Devonte' Graham and Malik Newman. But Duke's got the edge in the front court -- specifically with Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter. Which strength will win out?