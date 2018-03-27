NCAA Tournament 2018: Kansas assistant coach's 9-year-old son prepared impressive Duke scouting report
The report was thorough and impressive, and it appears coach Bill Self used a few of the tips to topple Duke
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
Kansas defeated Duke on Sunday to advance to the Final Four because of a wicked thorough gameplan that identified and eliminated some of the Blue Devils' biggest strengths.
Jayhawks coach Bill Self gets much of the credit for his ability to coach Kansas past a team littered with NBA talent, but it seems he may not have done it alone. A scouting report from the son of Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard on Duke from 3 months ago may have been used as a cheat sheet for the Hall of Fame head man.
Howard posted to his Instagram page this week that his son, 9-year-old Jay Jay, prepared a Duke scouting report 3 months ago because, as you can see at the bottom of his scouting report, he didn't want his dad to lose again. Also of note: Jay Jay notes that "Duke has a lot of weaknesses."
So about 3 months ago I was home watching film and doing my scouting report on another team, and Jay Jay asks if he could help. I said no but you should pick a good team that you know and have seen play before and write up your own scouting report. He picked Duke not knowing we would end up playing in a epic game to go to the final four. I promise you I can’t make this up!
Kansas executed several of Jay Jay's points to perfection, which is pretty incredible. But most important was his point on number four about getting rebounds and keeping Duke off the boards.
The Jayhawks limited Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter, Duke's towering centers, to a combined 12 rebounds in the win; it allowed Kansas' guards to crash the glass and win the boards, as KU out-rebounded Duke 47-32 on the evening.
Jay Jay may have been looking to simply keep his dad from losing with his Duke scouting, but he may have stumbled into a profession with the way he foresaw how this game would be won.
-
UCLA's Holiday declares for NBA Draft
Holiday led the Bruins in scoring and assists as a junior last season
-
Utah vs Western Kentucky odds, NIT picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Western Kentucky vs. Utah game 10,000 time...
-
Zion wins HS slam dunk contest
The internet's favorite high school dunker brought an impressive showing to the All-American...
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Women's bracket
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's to...
-
Michael Porter Jr. declares for draft
Porter Jr. was the No. 2 overall recruit coming into last year but sat much of the season with...
-
Penny embracing pressure as Tigers coach
Hardaway joined CBS SPORTS HQ's Reiter's Block for a candid interview