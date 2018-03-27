NCAA Tournament 2018: Kansas assistant coach's 9-year-old son prepared impressive Duke scouting report

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Kansas defeated Duke on Sunday to advance to the Final Four because of a wicked thorough gameplan that identified and eliminated some of the Blue Devils' biggest strengths.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self gets much of the credit for his ability to coach Kansas past a team littered with NBA talent, but it seems he may not have done it alone. A scouting report from the son of Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard on Duke from 3 months ago may have been used as a cheat sheet for the Hall of Fame head man.

Howard posted to his Instagram page this week that his son, 9-year-old Jay Jay, prepared a Duke scouting report 3 months ago because, as you can see at the bottom of his scouting report, he didn't want his dad to lose again. Also of note: Jay Jay notes that "Duke has a lot of weaknesses."

Kansas executed several of Jay Jay's points to perfection, which is pretty incredible. But most important was his point on number four about getting rebounds and keeping Duke off the boards.

The Jayhawks limited Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter, Duke's towering centers, to a combined 12 rebounds in the win; it allowed Kansas' guards to crash the glass and win the boards, as KU out-rebounded Duke 47-32 on the evening.

Jay Jay may have been looking to simply keep his dad from losing with his Duke scouting, but he may have stumbled into a profession with the way he foresaw how this game would be won.