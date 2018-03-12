NCAA Tournament 2018: Kentucky vs. Davidson live stream, TV channel, time, date

Kentucky ended the season on a high note by winning the SEC tournament, and their reward is a matchup with No. 12 Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how to watch this South Region battle.

About No. 5 Kentucky

The Wildcats endured a four-game losing streak in February but recovered nicely to win the SEC Tournament. No, they're not as talented as usual. And a late-season injury to Jarred Vanderbilt doesn't help. But this is still a scary matchup for just about anybody -- and a roster capable of taking John Calipari to the sixth Final Four of his coaching career.

About No. 12 Davidson

Stephen Curry's alma mater is back in the NCAAs for the fourth time since Curry left the school in 2009. The Wildcats are in, thanks to the auto bid out of the Atlantic 10 and an upset of URI in the title game. This team is loaded with shooters.

Viewing Information