NCAA Tournament 2018: Live updates, schedule for March Madness' First Four games

Tuesday marks the start of March Madness, which means it's time to start making your brackets before tearing them up because a plucky 13-seed just wouldn't go down. However, before we hit the field of 64, we need to determine exactly who those 64 are going to be. There are currently 68 teams, which means there are four odd ones out. The First Four in Dayton will determine which four teams get sent home.

LIU-Brooklyn faces Radford to determine the 16-seed in the East region to face Villanova and St. Bonaventure meets UCLA to figure out the 11-seed, which will play Florida.

Tuesday, March 13 schedule

No. 16 LIU-Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford -- 6:40 p.m. ET (truTV)



No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA -- 9:10 p.m. ET (truTV)



