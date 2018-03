NCAA Tournament 2018: Live updates, Syracuse vs. Arizona State in First Four

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

Texas Southern joined Radford and St. Bonaventure by advancing in emphatic fashion at the First Four in Dayton on Wednesday. The Tigers dominated NC Central 64-46, and cruised to secure a first round showdown against No. 1 seed Xavier behind a 25-point, 8-rebound showing from sophomore guard Demontrae Jefferson. It was Texas Southern coach Mike Davis' first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 when he was coach at Indiana.

Wednesday, March 14 schedule

No. 16 Texas Southern 64 , No. 16 NC Central 46



, No. 16 NC Central 46 No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Arizona State -- 9:10 p.m. ET (truTV)



