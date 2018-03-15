NCAA Tournament 2018: Live updates, Syracuse vs. Arizona State in First Four
It's Syracuse vs. Arizona State in the First Four
Texas Southern joined Radford and St. Bonaventure by advancing in emphatic fashion at the First Four in Dayton on Wednesday. The Tigers dominated NC Central 64-46, and cruised to secure a first round showdown against No. 1 seed Xavier behind a 25-point, 8-rebound showing from sophomore guard Demontrae Jefferson. It was Texas Southern coach Mike Davis' first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 when he was coach at Indiana.
To follow the second game of the evening between Syracuse vs. Arizona State, you can go here.<br>
Wednesday, March 14 schedule
- No. 16 Texas Southern 64, No. 16 NC Central 46
- No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Arizona State -- 9:10 p.m. ET (truTV)
Follow live updates
Syracuse vs. Arizona State
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between the Sun Devils and the Orange on Wednes...
-
