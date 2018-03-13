NCAA Tournament 2018: March Madness opening lines, early point spreads for games

Las Vegas oddsmakers wasted no time in posting lines for First Four and first-round NCAA Tournament games

If you don't enjoy filling out a bracket, then there's something wrong with you. The process is always a blast, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So give it a look and prepare yourself for March Madness.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 13

All times p.m. and ET

6:40, truTV: No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford (-3.5)

Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA (-3)

Wednesday, March 14

6:40, truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (-4.5)

Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 Arizona State (- 1) vs. No. 11 Syracuse 

First Round

Thursday, March 15 (Afternoon Window)

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma(Pick 'em) 

12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State 

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro 

2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas (-15) vs. No. 16 Penn 

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona 

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL) 

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State 

Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State 

Thursday, March 15 (Evening Window)

6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford  

7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson 

7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State 

7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama 

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona (-9) vs. No. 13 Buffalo 

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Montana 

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure 

Friday, March 16 (Afternoon Window)

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No.  10 Providence 

12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall 

2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State 

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb 

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1) 

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State 

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas 

Friday, March 17 (Evening Window)

6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State 

7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell 

7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern 

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston 

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC 

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU  vs. Arizona State or Syracuse  

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri  (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State 

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson  (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Challenge
    Fill Out Your Bracket Now
    PLAY
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    Free On All Your Devices