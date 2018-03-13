NCAA Tournament 2018: March Madness opening lines, early point spreads for games
Las Vegas oddsmakers wasted no time in posting lines for First Four and first-round NCAA Tournament games
If you don't enjoy filling out a bracket, then there's something wrong with you. The process is always a blast, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So give it a look and prepare yourself for March Madness.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday, March 13
All times p.m. and ET
6:40, truTV: No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford (-3.5)
Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA (-3)
Wednesday, March 14
6:40, truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (-4.5)
Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 Arizona State (- 1) vs. No. 11 Syracuse
First Round
Thursday, March 15 (Afternoon Window)
12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma(Pick 'em)
12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State
1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro
2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas (-15) vs. No. 16 Penn
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona
Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL)
Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State
Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State
Thursday, March 15 (Evening Window)
6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford
7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson
7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State
7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin
Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama
Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona (-9) vs. No. 13 Buffalo
Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Montana
Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure
Friday, March 16 (Afternoon Window)
12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence
12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall
2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb
Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1)
Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State
Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas
Friday, March 17 (Evening Window)
6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State
7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell
7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern
7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston
Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC
Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State or Syracuse
Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State
Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
