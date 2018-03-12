NCAA Tournament 2018: Miami vs. Loyola-Chicago live stream, TV channel, time, date
Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between Miami and Loyola-Chicago
The NCAA Tournament is finally here, and we'll be treated to a first-round matchup in the South Region between Miami and Loyola-Chicago. Here's how to watch the game.
Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
About No. 6 Miami
The raw talent and depth of this roster could carry Miami into the second weekend, maybe further. It just depends on the matchup, but Miami showed during its late-season charge to the 3-seed in the ACC Tournament that if things click the Hurricanes can beat anyone. Jim Larranaga's team is a little banged up, but starting forward Bruce Brown hopes to be back in the lineup to provide a boost for the tournament.
About No. 11 Loyola-Chicago
Loyola-Chicago punched its ticket to the Big Dance by winning the MVC title, ending a 33-year NCAA Tournament drought in emphatic fashion. Last time they were in the NCAAs in 1985, they made it to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to eventual runner-up Georgetown. This team has the goods to match -- and potentially advance deeper than -- that team.
Viewing Information
- Location: Dallas
- Date: Thursday, March 15
- Time: Approx. 3:10 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
- Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
