NCAA Tournament 2018: Michigan advances to Final Four with win over Florida State

Michigan has advanced to the Final Four to play against Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio next weekend, defeating Florida State 58-54 in an ugly contest. Both teams struggled throughout the first half, and Florida State never recovered from its shooting woes in the middle part of the game. Charles Matthews led Michigan with 17 points, while Moritz Wagner finally came alive in this tournament at the perfect time.

For Florida State, it's a disappointing loss. Its press gave Michigan fits all game long, but Florida State's Phil Cofer was the only one that was able to put points on the board for the Seminoles. Terance Mann and Braian Angola-Rodas weren't able to get things going in the Florida State backcourt, shooting poorly all game.

It's the first Final Four appearance for the Wolverines since 2013, when Michigan lost to Louisville. In the 2018 NCAA Tournament Michigan's heroics came from Jordan Poole in the second round, but it may need some more magic to come on top next week as Loyola-Chicago awaits next weekend.