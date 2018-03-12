NCAA Tournament 2018: Michigan State vs. Bucknell live stream, TV channel, time, date

There will be those with problems with Michigan State getting a Midwest draw when Michigan beat them in the Big 10 Tournament and ended up in Kansas, but you won't hear Tom Izzo complaining. MSU gets a game at Little Caesar's Arena -- which opened last fall -- against Bucknell.

About No. 3 Michigan State

Michigan State entered the season as one of the title favorites, and nothing has changed. The Spartans have elite top-end talent including likely top-15 NBA draft picks Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges, and they have solid depth. Still, streaky shooting and turnover tendencies could be their undoing.

About No. 14 Bucknell

Bucknell won the Patriot League regular season by four games. You can rest assured the league is sending its best representative. The Bison have lost just once in their last 18 games.

Viewing Information