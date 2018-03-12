NCAA Tournament 2018: Michigan vs. Montana live stream, TV channel, time, date
The Big 10 champs have high hopes for March Madness
Michigan is a bit of a wild card in this tournament, but it enters as a three-seed against Montana. It will try to power through a relatively favorable bracket, but its hot & cold nature will be tough to overcome.
About No. 3 Michigan
John Beilein's teams have in recent years profiled like those old Bo Ryan Wisconsin teams: Efficient scoring, a plodding pace, and an aversion to turning the ball over. Only one team in the country commits fewer turnovers than Michigan. In a close game, however, this team can be downed by its pitiful free-throw shooting, particularly from star wing Charles Matthews.
About No. 14 Montana
Montana's making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 -- when Syracuse walloped the Grizzlies 81-34 in the first round. This Montana team is different, though. This Montana team has the offense to keep pace with nearly anyone. The Grizzlies have scored 75 points or more in each of their last seven games and are brimming with confidence after throttling Eastern Washington in the Big Sky championship.
Viewing Information
- Location: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 9:50 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS (check local listings)
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
