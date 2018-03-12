NCAA Tournament 2018: Missouri vs. Florida State live stream, bracket, TV, time

Missouri closed out a strong regular season with a tournament berth, so it's going dancing in a mid-seeded match-up with Florida State. It's a tough first draw, but Mizzou will look to represent a record-setting SEC field well.

About No. 8 Missouri

Cuonzo Martin inherited a program that finished 8-24 and 156th at KenPom last season and rebuilt it into something good enough to make the NCAA Tournament inside of a year. His heralded freshman class was missing Michael Porter Jr. for much of this season. But the projected lottery pick is back now. Which means countless NBA scouts will attend every game the Tigers play.

About No. 9 Florida State

The postseason is a chance for Florida State to recapture the form that had it knocking off Florida and North Carolina and starting the year 12-2, looking like a threat in the ACC. The Seminoles are 8-8 since that defeat of UNC on Jan. 3, dropping three of its last four heading into Selection Sunday. Matchups could be key for FSU, one of the taller teams in the country, with the rebounding battle playing a crucial role in their success.

Viewing Information