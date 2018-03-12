NCAA Tournament 2018: NC Central vs. Texas Southern, live stream, bracket, TV, time, date
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between North Carolina Central and Texas Southern
We know you want to get on with the field of 64, but there's still some great basketball to be played before that. North Carolina Central and Texas Southern are two of the eight teams trying to make it into Thursday and Friday's competition, so it will likely be a heated matchup between hungry opponents. Here's how to watch the game.
About No. 16 North Carolina Central
The NC Central Eagles are making their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and third in five years under LeVelle Moton, thanks to a convincing MEAC title game win over No. 1 seed Hampton. Six-foot-nine big man Raasean Davis is the straw that stirs the Eagles' drink on offense and they've got a defense that has come alive in the final two weeks of the season that will buoy them.
About No. 16 Texas Southern
Texas Southern began its season 0-13 -- yes, 0-13! -- before turning things around and finishing the season 15-6, culminating with a SWAC tournament championship win over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Tigers haven't lost in nearly a month, and enter the Big Dance on a seven game winning streak.
Viewing Information
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- Date: Wednesday, March 14
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
- Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
