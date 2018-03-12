NCAA Tournament 2018: Nevada vs. Texas online, live stream, TV channel, time, date

The battle for the NCAA Tournament title has begun, and No. 7 Nevada will get its first test with No. 10 Texas in a first-round matchup in the South Region. Here's how to watch the game.

About No. 7 Nevada

Eric Musselman's Nevada squad was ousted early in the MWC tournament, but it might've been a blessing in disguise for the conference, which is now sending both the Wolf Pack and the auto-clincher, San Diego State, into the field. Nevada's got one of the more lethal offenses you'll see in the field, led by Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline.

About No. 10 Texas

Top bucket-getter Andrew Jones had to step away mid-season for Texas after learning he had leukemia, and somehow Texas was able to steady the ship without him. Credit Shaka Smart for getting his team to earn an at-large considering the lack of depth he's dealt with. Now the big question: Can he win his first game in the Big Dance as coach of the Longhorns?

Viewing Information