NCAA Tournament 2018: Nevada vs. Texas online, live stream, TV channel, time, date
Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between Nevada and Texas
The battle for the NCAA Tournament title has begun, and No. 7 Nevada will get its first test with No. 10 Texas in a first-round matchup in the South Region. Here's how to watch the game.
Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 7 Nevada
Eric Musselman's Nevada squad was ousted early in the MWC tournament, but it might've been a blessing in disguise for the conference, which is now sending both the Wolf Pack and the auto-clincher, San Diego State, into the field. Nevada's got one of the more lethal offenses you'll see in the field, led by Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline.
About No. 10 Texas
Top bucket-getter Andrew Jones had to step away mid-season for Texas after learning he had leukemia, and somehow Texas was able to steady the ship without him. Credit Shaka Smart for getting his team to earn an at-large considering the lack of depth he's dealt with. Now the big question: Can he win his first game in the Big Dance as coach of the Longhorns?
Viewing Information
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Date: Friday, March 16
- Time: Approx. 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
