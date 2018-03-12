NCAA Tournament 2018: Ohio State vs. South Dakota State live stream, TV, time, date
Ohio State will try to ride Keita Bates-Diop in March
Ohio State and South Dakota State face off as Ohio State tries to bounce back from a cold end to its season. Keita Bates-Diop will ultimately determine a lot about how this team goes, so he's a face to watch after a solid regular season from OSU.
About No. 5 Ohio State
Chris Holtmann has performed one of the nation's best coaching jobs this season, taking over in June for an Ohio State team with underwhelming talent and briefly getting the Buckeyes into the top 10. The Buckeyes have done it with elite fundamental defense and junior Keita Bates-Diop becoming a national player of the year candidate. But do they have the talent for a March run?
About No. 12 South Dakota State
South Dakota State owned the Summit League regular season and postseason, clinching the auto bid and gifting college basketball with the chance to see the great Mike Daum in action. Daum, the Summit leader in scoring, will be the player who can single handedly bust your bracket into pieces.
Viewing Information
- Location: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 4 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT (check local listings)
- Stream: March Madness Live
