NCAA Tournament 2018: Opening lines for March Madness games, early point spreads

The 2018 NCAA tournament is about to tip off. Pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

If you don't enjoy filling out a bracket, then there might be something wrong with you. The process is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So give it a look and prepare yourself for March Madness.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

FIRST FOUR

All times p.m. and ET

Wednesday, March 14

6:40, truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (-4.5)

Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 Arizona State (- 1) vs. No. 11 Syracuse

First Round

Thursday, March 15 (Afternoon Window)

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma(Pick 'em)

12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro

2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas (-15) vs. No. 16 Penn

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State

Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State

Thursday, March 15 (Evening Window)

6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford

7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson

7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State

7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona (-9) vs. No. 13 Buffalo

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Montana

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure

Friday, March 16 (Afternoon Window)

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence

12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall

2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas

Friday, March 17 (Evening Window)

6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State

7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell

7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State or Syracuse

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State