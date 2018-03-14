NCAA Tournament 2018: Opening lines for March Madness games, early point spreads
FIRST FOUR
All times p.m. and ET
Wednesday, March 14
6:40, truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (-4.5)
Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 Arizona State (- 1) vs. No. 11 Syracuse
First Round
Thursday, March 15 (Afternoon Window)
12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma(Pick 'em)
12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State
1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro
2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas (-15) vs. No. 16 Penn
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona
Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL)
Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State
Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State
Thursday, March 15 (Evening Window)
6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford
7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson
7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State
7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin
Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama
Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona (-9) vs. No. 13 Buffalo
Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Montana
Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure
Friday, March 16 (Afternoon Window)
12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence
12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall
2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb
Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1)
Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State
Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas
Friday, March 17 (Evening Window)
6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State
7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell
7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern
7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston
Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC
Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State or Syracuse
Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State
Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
