NCAA Tournament 2018: Opening lines for second round games, early point spreads
See how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for second-round NCAA Tournament games
Well you either made a lot of money or lost a lot of money during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. We're going to go ahead and guess you probably didn't win much. But never fear, the second round is here to give you a whole new chance to take home some cash.
The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from Bovada.com. So give it a look and immerse yourself in March Madness.
Saturday, March 17
- 12:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova (-11) vs. No. 9 Alabama
- Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Duke (-10) vs. No. 7 Rhode Island
- 5:15 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 13 Buffalo
- 6:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee (-5.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas (-5) vs. No. 8 Seton Hall
- Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga (-3.5) vs. No. 5 Ohio St.
- Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech (-2) vs. No. 6 Florida
- Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan (-3.5) vs. No. 6 Houston
Sunday, March 18
*Lines will be posted when available
- 12:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler
- Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse
- 5:15 p.m. -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Rhode Island
- 6:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson
- Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas St. vs. No. 16 UMBC
- Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida St.
- Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall
