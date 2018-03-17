NCAA Tournament 2018: Opening lines for second round games, early point spreads

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

Well you either made a lot of money or lost a lot of money during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. We're going to go ahead and guess you probably didn't win much. But never fear, the second round is here to give you a whole new chance to take home some cash.

The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from Bovada.com. So give it a look and immerse yourself in March Madness.

Saturday, March 17

12:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova (-11) vs. No. 9 Alabama



Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Duke (-10) vs. No. 7 Rhode Island

5:15 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 13 Buffalo



6:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee (-5.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago

7:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas (-5) vs. No. 8 Seton Hall



Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga (-3.5) vs. No. 5 Ohio St.

Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech (-2) vs. No. 6 Florida



Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan (-3.5) vs. No. 6 Houston

Sunday, March 18

*Lines will be posted when available