NCAA Tournament 2018 printable bracket: Get ready for Selection Sunday
Get your printable bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the field is announced
Selection Sunday is less than 24 hours away, so you know what that means. It's time to grab the sharpies. The field of 68 will be announced on Sunday, so it's almost time to figure out who's going to win the whole thing.
What better way to get ready for all the action than by prepping your bracket? Sure, the field won't be set until the committee unveils the field on Sunday evening. But there's no better time than now to print off a blank bracket so you can fill in the blanks as they get revealed on Sunday.
You can find the CBS Sports printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here.
If you want to get an idea for what it might look like after the selections are made, CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has you covered here.
Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
May the odds be ever in your favor!
