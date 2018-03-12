NCAA Tournament 2018: Rhode Island vs. Oklahoma live stream, TV channel, time, date
Oklahoma got what many consider a gift by getting in, now they'll try to prove their worth
Oklahoma will go as far as Trae Young carries them, so it will try to see if he can carry it past a first-round game against Rhode Island. While many have voiced their displeasure with Oklahoma making it in, Oklahoma can silence a lot of criticism with a first-round win.
About No. 7 Rhode Island
The Rams had their late-season slide, but they're still a worthy candidate for second-weekend sleeper. Dan Hurley's team nearly made the Sweet 16 last season, and now, with a deployment of six guards and the deepest backcourt in America, URI is a matchup issue for the teams in its region.
About No. 10 Oklahoma
Oklahoma won just once in February, but its impressive résumé and accomplishments before then is why the Sooners are still a legitimate NCAA Tournament threat. When Trae Young is firing on all cylinders, they can hang with anyone.
Viewing Information
- Location: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
