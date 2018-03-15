NCAA Tournament 2018: Rhode Island's short shorts had Twitter in hysterics
Let's be honest, the Rams' short shorts are the real winner on Thursday in an OT thriller vs. Oklahoma
Honestly, when your shorts look like Rhode Island's, the less of them there are the better. Twitter had some strong reactions to the teal cummerbund look on the uniforms, but perhaps more importantly ... did John Stockton design these uniforms or what?
Naturally, people online noticed.
These guys aren't copping out by wearing tights underneath either. They're showing some skin.
No. 11, by the way, is sophomore guard Jeff Dowtin. This is the real beauty of March Madness. It brings these short shorts back to viewers' screens. If you want to go old school, go old school. Don't let the naysayers get you down.
Of course, not everybody was a fan.
It's been a thrilling first game of the tournament, with Rhode Island pulling away from Oklahoma in overtime to win 83-78. This look has definitely managed to be a highlight in a game full of them. Pepper Brooks agrees.
