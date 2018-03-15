NCAA Tournament 2018: Rhode Island's short shorts had Twitter in hysterics

Honestly, when your shorts look like Rhode Island's, the less of them there are the better. Twitter had some strong reactions to the teal cummerbund look on the uniforms, but perhaps more importantly ... did John Stockton design these uniforms or what?

Naturally, people online noticed.

twitter, why are we not all talking about these rhode island shorts right now — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) March 15, 2018

Is it just me or does it look like Rhode Island is trying to bring short shorts back? #NCAATournament2018 — Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) March 15, 2018

These guys aren't copping out by wearing tights underneath either. They're showing some skin.

Check out number 11 on Rhode Island, rocking the old school length shorts. We haven’t seen a basketball player’s thighs since Larry Bird retired.😃 pic.twitter.com/yngvVg7ajN — Jamie🦅Slonis (@JamieSlonis) March 15, 2018

this is all the fault of the guy for rhode island wearing the extra small shorts — Zachry Stephens (@Zachry_Stephens) March 15, 2018

If Rhode Island pisses this away blame that one guy for wearing John Stockton’s shorts. — Jake (@jake_p84) March 15, 2018

Is it just me or are Rhode Island’s shorts...a little short — Abby Maudlin (@abbymaud) March 15, 2018

No. 11, by the way, is sophomore guard Jeff Dowtin. This is the real beauty of March Madness. It brings these short shorts back to viewers' screens. If you want to go old school, go old school. Don't let the naysayers get you down.

Of course, not everybody was a fan.

I want to cheer for Rhode Island but those shorts are horrendous. Adidas is to college basketball as Nike is to international hockey. pic.twitter.com/usGcOoQOEn — Matt Johnson (@twoeightnine) March 15, 2018

Good job #RhodeIsland way to continue to fight in the win over Oklahoma. Next game do me a favor and wear some bigger shorts so yall aint gotta be out there with the world watching wearing #DaisyDukes. — DAY 1 (@ONLY19V) March 15, 2018

This guy is most recent pic.twitter.com/blagIuGTs7 — Mike McG (@EffTruck) March 15, 2018

are these Rhode Island players embarrassed of their shorts to the point that half of them roll them past the weird ram horn design? — Tyler Davis (@TyDavis11) March 15, 2018

Hey Rhode Island,Larry Bird called and wants ALL his shorts back!!! — MJ (@Mj2Keane) March 15, 2018

Worst thing about the tournament thus year so far: Rhode Island's shorts. — Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) March 15, 2018

It's been a thrilling first game of the tournament, with Rhode Island pulling away from Oklahoma in overtime to win 83-78. This look has definitely managed to be a highlight in a game full of them. Pepper Brooks agrees.