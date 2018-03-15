NCAA Tournament 2018 schedule: March Madness scores, results, game times, TV, dates
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
You ready for some bracket-busting, buzzer-beating craziness? Yeah, so are we. The round of 64 is officially under way in the 2018 NCAA tournament and we've got everything you need so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage.
No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma tips off this year's tournament on CBS Thursday, followed by No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State (truTV) at 12:40 p.m. ET, No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNCG (TNT) at 1:30 p.m. ET and No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania (TBS) at 2 p.m. ET.
We've got the rest of full tourney schedule and updating results from each game here.
Make sure to sign up and play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
(All times Eastern)
First Four: Tuesday, March 13
First Four: Wednesday, March 14
First round: Thursday, March 15
- 12:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (CBS)
- 12:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State (truTV)
- 1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNCG (TNT)
- 2 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania (TBS)
- After URI/Oklahoma -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona (CBS)
- After Tenn./Wright St. -- No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 Loyola (Ill.) (truTV)
- After Gonzaga/UNCG -- No. 5 Ohio St. vs. No. 12 South Dakota State (TNT)
- After Kansas/Penn -- No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 NC State (TBS)
- 6:50 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Radford (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson (CBS)
- 7:20 p.m. -- No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego St. (TBS)
- 7:27 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (truTV)
- After Villanova/LIU/Radford -- No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama (TNT)
- After UK/Davidson -- No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo (CBS)
- After Houston/San Diego St. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana (TBS)
- After Texas Tech/SFA -- No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure (truTV)
First round: Friday, March 16
- 12:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence (CBS)
- 12:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton (truTV)
- 1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Wichita St. vs. no. 13 Marshall (TNT)
- 2 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia St. (TBS)
- After Texas A&M/Providence -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb (CBS)
- After Purdue/CSF -- No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (truTV)
- After Wich St./Marshall -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray St. (TNT)
- After Cincinnati/Georgia St. -- No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas (TBS)
- 6:50 p.m. -- No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas St. (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 14 Bucknell (CBS)
- 7:20 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (TBS)
- 7:27 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston (truTV)
- After Creighton/Kansas St. -- No. 1 Virginia vs. no. 16 UMBC (TNT)
- After Mich. St./Bucknell -- No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- After Xavier/NC Central/Tex. So. -- No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TBS)
- After Auburn/Charleston -- No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico St. (truTV)
Second round: Saturday, March 17
- 12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
- 7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
Second round: Sunday, March 18
- 12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
- 7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)
- 8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Friday, March 23
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
- 6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
- 2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
- 4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
- 6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
- 9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
-
Duke vs. Iona: Live updates
The Blue Devils are perennial Final Four favorites
-
Coach changes tracker: Crean in demand
The latest look at where jobs are opening -- and filling -- in college basketball
-
How to watch Syracuse vs. TCU
Syracuse is coming off of an ugly win against Arizona State in the First Four
-
Kansas vs. Penn: Live updates
The Jayhawks and Quakers meet in the Midwest bracket. Here's how to watch
-
Picking 16 Penn vs. 1 Kansas is madness
Penn can make a compelling case, but no, this isn't the year for the fabled 16-1 upset
-
Gonzaga vs. UNC Greensboro live updates
The Zags will try to stave off a dangerous UNC-Greensboro team