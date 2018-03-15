NCAA Tournament 2018 schedule: March Madness scores, results, game times, TV, dates

You ready for some bracket-busting, buzzer-beating craziness? Yeah, so are we. The round of 64 is officially under way in the 2018 NCAA tournament and we've got everything you need so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage.

No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma tips off this year's tournament on CBS Thursday, followed by No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State (truTV) at 12:40 p.m. ET, No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNCG (TNT) at 1:30 p.m. ET and No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania (TBS) at 2 p.m. ET.

We've got the rest of full tourney schedule and updating results from each game here.

Make sure to sign up and play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

First round: Thursday, March 15

First round: Friday, March 16

Second round: Saturday, March 17

12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)

7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)



7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)



9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)

Second round: Sunday, March 18

12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)

7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)



7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)

8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)



9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)



4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



National Championship: Monday, April 2