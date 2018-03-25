NCAA Tournament 2018 schedule, scores: March Madness, Elite Eight game times, results

By this point, you've seen your perfect Bracket Busted. Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

We finally have two tickets punched for the Final Four in San Antonio. No. 3-seed Michigan held off Florida State, and No. 11 Loyola-Chicago continued its miraculous run by handily defeating Kansas State. On Sunday we'll find out who will be joining them.

If you're a fan of buzzer-beaters or upsets, you've got to be happy with the 2018 NCAA Tournament so far. High-seeded teams are dropping like flies, and only two No. 1 seeds -- Villanova and Kansas -- reached the Elite Eight.

Take a look through the schedule to be sure you're in front of the screen when the next upset happens.

We've got everything you need to know so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage. Here's the full tourney schedule and we'll be updating results from each game here.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

First round: Thursday, March 15

First round: Friday, March 16

Second round: Saturday, March 17

Second round: Sunday, March 18

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

2:20 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (CBS)



5:05 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Duke (CBS)

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



National Championship: Monday, April 2