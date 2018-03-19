NCAA Tournament 2018 schedule, scores: Sweet 16 game times, March Madness results
March Madness continues to be insane, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
By this point, you've seen your perfect Bracket Busted. Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
If you're a fan of upsets, you've got to be happy with this year's NCAA Tournament. High-seeded teams are dropping like flies, and only two No. 1 seeds -- Villanova and Kansas -- made it to the Sweet 16.
Take a look through the schedule to be sure you're in front of the screen when the next upset happens.
We've got everything you need to know so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage. Here's the full tourney schedule and we'll be updating results from each game here.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
(All times Eastern)
First Four: Tuesday, March 13
First Four: Wednesday, March 14
First round: Thursday, March 15
- No. 7 Rhode Island 83, No. 10 Oklahoma 78 (F-OT)
- No. 3 Tennessee 73, No. 14 Wright State 47
- No. 4 Gonzaga 68, No. 13 UNCG 64
- No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 16 Pennsylvania 60
- No. 2 Duke 89, No. 15 Iona 67
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 64, No. 6 Miami 62
- No. 5 Ohio State 81, No. 12 South Dakota State 73
- No. 8 Seton Hall 94, No. 9 NC State 83
- No. 1 Villanova 87, No. 16 Radford 61
- No. 5 Kentucky 78, No. 12 Davidson 73
- No. 6 Houston 67, No. 11 San Diego St 65
- No. 3 Texas Tech 70, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 60
- No. 9 Alabama 86, No. 8 Virginia Tech 83
- No. 13 Buffalo 89, No. 4 Arizona 68
- No. 3 Michigan 61, No. 14 Montana 47
- No. 6 Florida 77, No. 11 St. Bonaventure 62
First round: Friday, March 16
- No. 7 Texas A&M 73, No. 10 Providence 69
- No. 2 Purdue 74, No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton 48
- No. 4 Wichita St. 75, No. 13 Marshall 81
- No. 2 Cincinnati 68, No. 15 Georgia St. 53
- No. 2 North Carolina 84, No. 15 Lipscomb 66
- No. 10 Butler 79, No. 7 Arkansas 62
- No. 5 West Virginia 85, No. 12 Murray St. 68
- No. 7 Nevada 87, No. 10 Texas 83
- No. 9 Kansas St. 69, No. 8 Creighton 59
- No. 3 Michigan St. 82, No. 14 Bucknell 78
- No. 1 Xavier 102, No. 16 Texas Southern 83
- No. 4 Auburn 62, No. 13 Charleston 58
- No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54
- No. 11 Syracuse 57, No. 6 TCU 52
- No. 9 Florida St. 67, No. 8 Missouri 54
- No. 5 Clemson 79, No. 12 New Mexico St. 68
Second round: Saturday, March 17
- No. 1 Villanova 81, No. 9 Alabama 58
- No. 2 Duke 87, No. 7 Rhode Island 62
- No. 5 Kentucky 95, No. 13 Buffalo 75
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 63, No. 3 Tennessee 62
- No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 8 Seton Hall 79
- No. 4 Gonzaga 90, No. 5 Ohio St. 84
- No. 3 Texas Tech 69, No. 6 Florida 66
- No. 3 Michigan 64, No. 6 Houston 63
Second round: Sunday, March 18
- No. 2 Purdue 76, No. 10 Butler 73
- No. 11 Syracuse 55, No. 3 Michigan State 53
- No. 7 Texas A&M 86, No. 2 North Carolina 65
- No. 7 Nevada 75, No. 2 Cincinnati 73
- No. 5 Clemson 84, No. 4 Auburn 53
- No. 9 Kansas St. 50, No. 16 UMBC 43
- No. 9 Florida St. 75, No. 1 Xavier 70
- No. 5 West Virginia 94, No. 13 Marshall 71
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
- 7:07 p.m. -- No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (CBS)
- 7:37 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (TBS)
- Approx. 9:37 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State (CBS)
- Approx. 10:07 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State (TBS)
Sweet 16: Friday, March 23
- 7:07 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson (CBS)
- 7:27 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia (TBS)
- Approx. 9:37 p.m. -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- Approx. 9:57 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TBS)
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
- 6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
- 2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
- 4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
- 6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
- 9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
-
Sweet 16 field set
After an upset-laden weekend, only four of the eight Sweet 16 games will involve a 1 or 2...
-
March Madness times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the Sweet 16
-
Roy Williams emotional after A&M loss
Williams reflected on the loss and the past four years, calling the team he coached his 's...
-
UMBC gave us hope when we needed it
The Retrievers lost to Kansas State and failed to make the Sweet 16, but their imprint was...
-
Nevada coach flings off shirt after win
Eric Musselman delivered an epic postgame speech, then roared into the locker room without...
-
Nevada mounts epic comeback, stuns Cincy
The Bearcats scored only 8 points in the final 10 minutes and Nevada took advantage